Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 1.8% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,448,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $736,000.

Shares of LIT opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

