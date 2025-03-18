GWN Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.63 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

