GWN Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $94.83 and a 52 week high of $108.79.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
