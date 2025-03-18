GWN Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $277,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $278,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $169.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

