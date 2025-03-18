GWN Securities Inc. Makes New $256,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $322.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.38 and a 52-week high of $350.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.31 and its 200 day moving average is $334.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

