GWN Securities Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $985,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
VBK opened at $258.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
