GWN Securities Inc. Invests $220,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 505 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 34,393 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe stock opened at $399.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.50 and a one year high of $587.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.30.
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.60.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
