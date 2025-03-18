GWN Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,896 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

