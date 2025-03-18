Guess?’s (GES) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Guess? alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Guess?

Guess? Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Guess? by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Guess? by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.