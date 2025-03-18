Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,415,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,686,988 shares.The stock last traded at $1.73 and had previously closed at $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TV

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $758.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 134,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,005,403.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 271,459 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $3,600,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.