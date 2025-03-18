Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Down 36.1% in February

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 68,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AVAL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,144. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.