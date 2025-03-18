Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 72,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,907. The firm has a market cap of $304.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Tuesday.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

