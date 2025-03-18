Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

