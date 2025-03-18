Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graham by 22.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graham by 285.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GHM opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $351.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

See Also

