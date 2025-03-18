Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 543,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 713% from the previous session’s volume of 66,867 shares.The stock last traded at $45.55 and had previously closed at $45.55.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $50,612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,444,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 583.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

