GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GMYTF opened at C$58.35 on Tuesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1-year low of C$56.60 and a 1-year high of C$58.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.98.

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

