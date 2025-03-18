GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GMYTF opened at C$58.35 on Tuesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1-year low of C$56.60 and a 1-year high of C$58.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.98.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
