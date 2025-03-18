Globalworth Real Estate Investments Declares Dividend of €0.09 (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Performance

LON:GWI traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.58 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of £718.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.60.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

