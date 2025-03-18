Globalworth Real Estate Investments Declares Dividend of €0.09 (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Performance
LON:GWI traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.58 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of £718.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.60.
About Globalworth Real Estate Investments
