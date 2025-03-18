GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 88,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHYG stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

