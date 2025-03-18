GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DATA traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 155 ($2.01). 8,743,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,411. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.07. GlobalData has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 244 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, research analysts predict that GlobalData will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current year.

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.53), for a total value of £3,900,000 ($5,065,592.93). Company insiders own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.83) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

