Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.