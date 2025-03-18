Glenview Trust co Sells 363 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $2,036,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 314.0% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,452,000 after buying an additional 416,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $189,296,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DAL opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.