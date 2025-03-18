Glenview Trust co Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Glenview Trust co cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.