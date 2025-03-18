Glenview Trust co Buys Shares of 11,289 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,924,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,297,000 after purchasing an additional 141,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $57.11.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.