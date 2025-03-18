Glenview Trust co Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.43.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

