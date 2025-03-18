Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ GAINL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. 5,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.