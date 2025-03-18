Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GAINL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. 5,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

