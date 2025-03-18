Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Getty Images updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $885.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Getty Images has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $72,056.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,825.60. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $27,152.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at $574,274.80. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,521 shares of company stock worth $155,146. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GETY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

