Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $10.46 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,396 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 2.4 %

ADSK opened at $260.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.10 and its 200-day moving average is $287.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.