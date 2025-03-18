Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $10.46 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,396 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Trading Up 2.4 %
ADSK opened at $260.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.10 and its 200-day moving average is $287.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
