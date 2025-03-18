Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $11.54 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 434,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 82,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 115,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 32,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 24,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

