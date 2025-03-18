Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 879,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,742,000. Newmont comprises approximately 0.8% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,606,000 after buying an additional 797,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,484,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,457,000 after buying an additional 326,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,708 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Newmont by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,085,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 21.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

