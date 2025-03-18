Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires Shares of 1,064,367 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,064,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

