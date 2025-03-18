GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 402 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,212.20. The trade was a 7.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $362,565.79.

On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $87,331.84.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $21,582.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $3,331,172.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $108,737.20.

GeneDx stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $115.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,458,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,073,000 after buying an additional 582,619 shares in the last quarter. Science & Technology Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,821,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,731,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

