GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 402 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,212.20. The trade was a 7.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $362,565.79.
- On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $87,331.84.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $21,582.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $3,331,172.92.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $108,737.20.
GeneDx Price Performance
GeneDx stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $115.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.
Institutional Trading of GeneDx
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,458,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,073,000 after buying an additional 582,619 shares in the last quarter. Science & Technology Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,821,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,731,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
