GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

GAN Trading Up 1.7 %

GAN stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.96. GAN has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

