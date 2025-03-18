GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
GAN Trading Up 1.7 %
GAN stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.96. GAN has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.
About GAN
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GAN
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor Valuation: How Realistic Is the Price?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Microsoft’s AI Strategy Eases Analyst Concerns—Is It a Buy?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock Attracts Congressional Buyers—Time to Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.