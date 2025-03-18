GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 834,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in GameStop by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,143,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,401,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GameStop by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE GME opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 130.64 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,131.95. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

