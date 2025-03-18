Gaimin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,777.10 (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $81,777.10 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gaimin

Gaimin launched on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,985,986,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,731,000,000 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gmrx_io. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 99,985,986,304 with 24,731,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00018523 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $72,248.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

