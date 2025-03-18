FW Thorpe Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.76 (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FW Thorpe Trading Down 2.4 %

TFW stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 281 ($3.65). The company had a trading volume of 94,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 320.95. FW Thorpe has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 408 ($5.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £331.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.61.

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 7.65 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. FW Thorpe had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 13.83%.

About FW Thorpe

We specialise in designing and manufacturing professional lighting systems.

We currently employ over 900 people and although each company works autonomously, our skills and markets are complementary.

We focus on long-term growth and stability, achieved by delivering market-leading products, backed by excellent customer service.

Across the Group we work in a number of different sectors and various geographical territories.

