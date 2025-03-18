Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.0727 on Major Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $57.04 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,708.22 or 0.99976756 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,204.69 or 0.99360652 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 139,620,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,305,167 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is pundi.ai. Function X’s official Twitter account is @pundiai and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
