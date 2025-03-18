Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Susie Lee

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on March 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Full House Resorts stock on February 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE #1” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 2/13/2025.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

FLL opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,661,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,140 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $3,215,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,776,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Catawba River Capital grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,067 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 104,992 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $485,063.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,519.96. The trade was a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,805 shares of company stock valued at $529,138. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLL

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.