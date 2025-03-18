FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,505 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,711,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $3,255,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 337,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.