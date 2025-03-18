Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 23059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

FNLPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

