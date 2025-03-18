Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 938 ($12.18) and last traded at GBX 938 ($12.18), with a volume of 1289048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916.50 ($11.90).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRES has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.43) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($9.87) to GBX 805 ($10.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.91) to GBX 1,020 ($13.25) in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 824 ($10.70).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FRES

Fresnillo Price Performance

Fresnillo Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 750.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 675.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.