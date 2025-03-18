Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 245.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $173,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

