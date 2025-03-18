Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,948 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,907,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,492,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,813,000 after acquiring an additional 584,832 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $93.64 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

