Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 265 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 81,552 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.