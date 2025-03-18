Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

