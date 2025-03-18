Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Stryker stock opened at $373.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.