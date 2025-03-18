Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,050 shares of company stock valued at $77,839,329. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

