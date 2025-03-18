Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $83,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
