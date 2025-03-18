Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.