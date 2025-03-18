Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

