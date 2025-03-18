Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 805 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.
Nucor Price Performance
NUE opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.27. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $203.00.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.